Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain 4.39% so far this year. What now?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -12.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital’s Tyvak International Secures European Defense Agency Contract for Pioneering VLEO Satellite Project.

Tyvak International SRL (“Tyvak International”), a Torino, Italy-based subsidiary of Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) and a leading European provider of nano and microsatellites, today announced a secured service subcontract for the European Defense Agency’s (EDA) Hub for EU Defense Innovation (HEDI) proof-of-concept prototype 2023. This groundbreaking project focuses on Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite exploration, marking a significant leap forward in military space technology.

The contract encompasses Phase A of the LEO to VLEO spacecraft, culminating in a Preliminary Design Review. Tyvak International will play a leading role within a consortium including prime contractor CNIT, collaborating with FlySight and Politecnico di Milano.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4192886 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Terran Orbital Corp stands at 11.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.55%.

The market cap for LLAP stock reached $231.41 million, with 199.41 million shares outstanding and 144.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 4192886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1.35, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70.

How has LLAP stock performed recently?

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0260, while it was recorded at 1.2620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0775 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

