TD Cowen lifts Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [NYSE: EDR] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $25.81. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 12:30 PM that Silver Lake to Take Endeavor Private.

Endeavor Stockholders to Receive $27.50 Per Share in Cash, a 55% Premium Value to Unaffected Share Price.

Special Committee of Endeavor’s Independent Directors Unanimously Recommended Approval of Transaction.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDR stock has inclined by 8.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.70% and gained 8.77% year-on date.

The market cap for EDR stock reached $7.75 billion, with 298.70 million shares outstanding and 192.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 48907265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $29.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on EDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.01.

EDR stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, EDR shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.71, while it was recorded at 25.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.31 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc go to 26.20%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc [EDR]: Institutional Ownership

