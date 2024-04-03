Tapestry Inc [TPR] Stock trading around $46.10 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.21%. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 1:30 PM that Tapestry Celebrates Women’s History Month With Events Around the World.

“Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” ― Maya Angelou.

Over the last month, Tapestry has hosted events, activations, and curated features to celebrate women, provide resources for talent and development, and raise awareness on topics and opportunities for the women of Tapestry. We’re grateful to our global EmpowHER employee business resource group (EBRG) for continuously championing the women of Tapestry globally. EmpowHER was launched to create a space for the intersectionality of womanhood for unique identities, needs, and lived experiences.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock rose by 9.58%. The one-year Tapestry Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.13. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.57 billion, with 229.37 million shares outstanding and 228.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 4362181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $50.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $50, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.68.

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.62, while it was recorded at 46.75 for the last single week of trading, and 37.16 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.68 and a Current Ratio set at 6.25.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.