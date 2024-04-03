R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] moved up 0.40: Why It’s Important

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $12.61 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM that R1 RCM to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 4199220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCM stock. On December 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RCM shares from 17.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -9.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R1 RCM Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.