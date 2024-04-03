Melius lifts Boeing Co. [BA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] slipped around -1.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $188.04 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Boeing Announces Board and Management Changes.

– Dave Calhoun announces intent to step down as CEO at the end of 2024; Calhoun will continue to lead Boeing through year-end.

– Independent Board Chair Larry Kellner announces his decision not to stand for re-election at annual meeting; Steve Mollenkopf appointed new chair.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 4472590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boeing Co. [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $243.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Boeing Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $255 to $225, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 306 to 279.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

How has BA stock performed recently?

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.39, while it was recorded at 190.00 for the last single week of trading, and 212.47 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Boeing Co. [BA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co. posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

Insider trade positions for Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.