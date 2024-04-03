Market cap of Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] reaches 1.61B – now what?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [NYSE: SAND] gained 2.86% or 0.15 points to close at $5.39 with a heavy trading volume of 4196142 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:34 AM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2024. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2024. The dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend program on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company’s then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, debt covenant compliance, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

The daily chart for SAND points out that the company has recorded 15.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 4196142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.50 to $9, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAND in the course of the last twelve months was 16.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.80. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAND.

