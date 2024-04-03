Market cap of Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF] reaches 2.10B – now what?

Fox Factory Holding Corp [NASDAQ: FOXF] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -4.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.07. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:12 PM that GE Vernova and Solventum Set to Join S&P 500; Dentsply Sirona to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7344212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fox Factory Holding Corp stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.63%.

The market cap for FOXF stock reached $2.10 billion, with 41.95 million shares outstanding and 41.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 500.67K shares, FOXF reached a trading volume of 7344212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXF shares is $59.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXF stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Fox Factory Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Fox Factory Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FOXF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Factory Holding Corp is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXF in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.91.

How has FOXF stock performed recently?

Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, FOXF shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.83, while it was recorded at 50.58 for the last single week of trading, and 80.71 for the last 200 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fox Factory Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Factory Holding Corp posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Factory Holding Corp go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fox Factory Holding Corp [FOXF]

