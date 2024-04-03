Market cap of Enbridge Inc [ENB] reaches 76.20B – now what?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.85 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 2:30 PM that Bridging the Gap for Students of Color Through Funding and Mentorship.

How Minnesota’s Page Education Foundation supports college aspirants of all backgrounds.

The opportunity gap for students of color is a nationwide problem in the United States, but it is particularly prevalent in Minnesota.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 4437793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enbridge Inc [ENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $39.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has ENB stock performed recently?

Enbridge Inc [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Enbridge Inc [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 35.90 for the last single week of trading, and 35.01 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc [ENB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 3.05%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc [ENB]

The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.