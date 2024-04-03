Market cap of Aditxt Inc [ADTX] reaches 6.61M – now what?

Aditxt Inc [NASDAQ: ADTX] gained 5.97% or 0.19 points to close at $3.37 with a heavy trading volume of 15945634 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Aditxt Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Appili Therapeutics Inc., Developer of a Biodefense Vaccine Funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Assets include the FDA-approved LIKMEZ™, the ATI-1701 tularemia vaccine defense program that has been awarded a USD $14 million non-dilutive award from the DoD, and the ATI-1801 topical formulation.

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTX), a company dedicated to discovering, developing, and deploying promising health innovations, today announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (“Arrangement Agreement”) to acquire Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (“Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Under the Arrangement Agreement, Aditxt’s wholly owned subsidiary, Adivir, Inc. (“Adivir”) agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding Class A common shares of Appili (the “Appili Shares”) through a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (“Transaction”).

The daily chart for ADTX points out that the company has recorded -73.02% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 141.85K shares, ADTX reached to a volume of 15945634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTX shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aditxt Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81.

Trading performance analysis for ADTX stock

Aditxt Inc [ADTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Aditxt Inc [ADTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 9.91 for the last 200 days.

Aditxt Inc [ADTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aditxt Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Aditxt Inc [ADTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aditxt Inc posted -175.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -59.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -196.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aditxt Inc [ADTX]

