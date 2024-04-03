Market Analysts see Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended February 25, 2024. The call will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Michelle Gass, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with dial-in details.

Over the last 12 months, LEVI stock rose by 4.17%. The one-year Levi Strauss & Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.54. The average equity rating for LEVI stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.46 billion, with 102.10 million shares outstanding and 87.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, LEVI stock reached a trading volume of 5720494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $18.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LEVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 62.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

LEVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.85, while it was recorded at 19.44 for the last single week of trading, and 15.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Levi Strauss & Co. Fundamentals:

Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

LEVI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to 5.30%.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LEVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LEVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.