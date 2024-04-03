Market Analysts see Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.44. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM that CenterPoint Energy Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Meeting to be held Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. CT.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 9 a.m. CT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Shareholders who hold shares of CenterPoint Energy Common Stock at the close of business on March 1, 2024, will receive notice of the meeting and will be eligible to vote.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5008897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centerpoint Energy Inc. stands at 1.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $17.96 billion, with 631.23 million shares outstanding and 629.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5008897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Centerpoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerpoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.84, while it was recorded at 28.17 for the last single week of trading, and 28.28 for the last 200 days.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Centerpoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings analysis for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centerpoint Energy Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.