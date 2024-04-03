Kroger Co. [KR] moved up 1.46: Why It’s Important

Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] gained 1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $57.82 price per share at the time. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Home Chef Launches New National Food Rescue Program.

With a combination of organic waste recycling and food donations, Home Chef diverts food from landfills.

Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available online and in stores, is launching a new sustainability-focused program aimed at redirecting surplus food and reducing waste in its manufacturing and production processes. This newly expanded program is now implemented at all four of Home Chef’s nationwide facilities and supports Home Chef’s environmental impact goals.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4405596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $58.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kroger Co. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.23 for Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.38, while it was recorded at 57.05 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kroger Co. posted 1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kroger Co. [KR]

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.