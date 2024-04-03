Guardant Health Inc [GH] is -23.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardant Health Inc [NASDAQ: GH] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.79. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Guardant Health ECLIPSE Study Data Demonstrating Efficacy of Shield Blood-based Test for Colorectal Cancer Screening to be Published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Study shows blood-based cancer screening test detects 83% of people with colorectal cancer with specificity of 90%.

Results pave the way for first potential FDA-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening to meet requirements for Medicare coverage.

Guardant Health Inc stock has also gained 21.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GH stock has declined by -23.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.86% and lost -23.14% year-on date.

The market cap for GH stock reached $2.53 billion, with 121.63 million shares outstanding and 115.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, GH reached a trading volume of 6454187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardant Health Inc [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60.

GH stock trade performance evaluation

Guardant Health Inc [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.37. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Guardant Health Inc [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.47, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc [GH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Guardant Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Guardant Health Inc [GH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardant Health Inc posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.3/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guardant Health Inc go to 27.80%.

Guardant Health Inc [GH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.