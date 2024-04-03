For Oracle Corp. [ORCL], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] plunged by -$1.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $124.34. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Gas South Fuels Customer Experience with Oracle Cloud.

Largest Southeastern natural gas retailer collaborates with Oracle to automate services, reduce costs, and boost efficiency.

Oracle Energy and Water Customer Edge – To better serve nearly half a million customers across 14 states, Gas South relies on Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service. By embracing the combined power of the SaaS solutions and Oracle managed services, the utility has automated key processes to enhance customer care, reduce costs, and improve regulatory compliance. Gas South collaborated with Oracle Consulting Services (OCS) and its team of industry-focused technology delivery experts on the implementation.

Oracle Corp. stock has also loss -1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has inclined by 17.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.39% and gained 17.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $341.75 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 4856560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $139.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Oracle Corp. stock. On March 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 126 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.30, while it was recorded at 125.43 for the last single week of trading, and 113.61 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corp. posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 11.06%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.