For Envista Holdings Corp [NVST], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] price plunged by -2.31 percent to reach at -$0.48. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 11:35 AM that DEXIS Enhances its Dental Implant Ecosystem with Intraoral Scanning Software Update – DEXIS IS ScanFlow.

DEXIS™IS ScanFlow v.1.0.10 adds new series of guided workflows and AI enhancements to optimize the dental implant workflow.

Earlier this year, DEXIS launched its dental implant ecosystem so clinicians can manage their entire implant workflow, from diagnosis to delivery, with one integrated toolset. To enhance workflow efficiencies, DEXIS announces the release of a new intraoral scanning update, DEXIS™IS ScanFlow v.1.0.10. The update includes a new series of guided workflows, enhancements to its AI capabilities, and an integration with DEXIS Imaging Suite software version 10.

The one-year NVST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.85. The average equity rating for NVST stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $30 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.03 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 20.97 for the last single week of trading, and 26.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Envista Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

NVST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corp posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to 6.50%.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately %.