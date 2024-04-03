Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS] is -0.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exact Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: EXAS] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 4.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.74. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Exact Sciences Advances Development of Non-Endoscopic Oncoguard® Esophagus Test to Screen for Esophageal Cancer and Pre-Cancer.

Results indicate potential of a minimally invasive screening tool to detect most common form of Esophageal Cancer, a highly treatable cancer if caught early.

Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center, reported on data showing high sensitivity and specificity for the non-endoscopic Oncoguard® Esophagus test that is currently in development for the detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and its precursors, including Barrett’s esophagus (BE).1,2 Findings from the test’s algorithm training and testing were recently published in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology journal.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11350133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exact Sciences Corp. stands at 5.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for EXAS stock reached $13.39 billion, with 181.36 million shares outstanding and 179.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 11350133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $89.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corp. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXAS in the course of the last twelve months was 419.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

How has EXAS stock performed recently?

Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.65. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.15, while it was recorded at 69.07 for the last single week of trading, and 72.53 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exact Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Earnings analysis for Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exact Sciences Corp. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXAS.

Insider trade positions for Exact Sciences Corp. [EXAS]

The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EXAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.