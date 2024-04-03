Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] Is Currently 2.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.31. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 6:13 PM that Equinox Gold Annual General Meeting and Corporate Update.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 1, 2024) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) on Thursday, May 9, 2024 commencing at 1:30 pm Vancouver time, followed by a corporate update commencing at 1:45 pm. Shareholders who cannot attend the Annual Meeting or the corporate update in person are invited to join online.

Information regarding how to participate in the Annual Meeting has been distributed to shareholders and is also available for download on our website at www.EquinoxGold.com/shareholder-events.

Equinox Gold Corp stock has also gained 14.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQX stock has inclined by 29.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.17% and gained 29.04% year-on date.

The market cap for EQX stock reached $2.04 billion, with 318.01 million shares outstanding and 295.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 4377747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

EQX stock trade performance evaluation

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 44.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.82 for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Equinox Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]: Institutional Ownership

