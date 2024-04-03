Dow Inc [DOW] is 8.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $59.29 price per share at the time. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Mauro Gregorio to retire from Dow; Brendy Lange named president of Dow Performance Materials & Coatings.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) announces today Brendy Lange, business vice president of Dow Industrial Solutions, has been named President of Performance Materials & Coatings (PM&C). He succeeds Mauro Gregorio who will retire at the end of September with 40 years of dedicated service. The transition will begin immediately.

Lange brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. During his career with Dow, Lange has held several leadership and strategy-development positions across the Company. In his most recent role, he maximized profitability and implemented a growth strategy for Dow’s Industrial Solutions global asset footprint. Prior to Industrial Solutions, Brendy held roles in Corporate Development, Electronic Materials business in Tokyo, and was instrumental in the DowDuPont Joint Integration Management Office during the merger transaction.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 6329641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $58.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dow Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.78, while it was recorded at 58.14 for the last single week of trading, and 53.33 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Dow Inc [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to 29.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.