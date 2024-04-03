Conoco Phillips [COP] is 12.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.52%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 2:30 PM that ConocoPhillips to hold first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 2.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss first-quarter 2024 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on May 2.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

Over the last 12 months, COP stock rose by 33.36%. The one-year Conoco Phillips stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.58. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.72 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, COP stock reached a trading volume of 4968498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $136.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price to Accumulate. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Conoco Phillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

Conoco Phillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.39 for Conoco Phillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.09, while it was recorded at 127.89 for the last single week of trading, and 115.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conoco Phillips Fundamentals:

Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

COP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conoco Phillips posted 2.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to -10.12%.

Conoco Phillips [COP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.