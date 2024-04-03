ChampionX Corp. [CHX] Stock trading around $39.08 per share: What’s Next?

ChampionX Corp. [NASDAQ: CHX] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 10.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.08. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 7:37 AM that SLB Announces Agreement to Acquire ChampionX in an All-Stock Transaction.

Acquisition strengthens SLB as a leader in production space, with world-class production chemicals and artificial lift technologies.

Combined portfolios will drive customer value through deep industry expertise and digital integration, as well as enhanced equipment life and production optimization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16547083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ChampionX Corp. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for CHX stock reached $7.47 billion, with 191.10 million shares outstanding and 189.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 16547083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChampionX Corp. [CHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $37.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ChampionX Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $33 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHX stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHX shares from 38 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corp. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has CHX stock performed recently?

ChampionX Corp. [CHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.84. With this latest performance, CHX shares gained by 22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.04 for ChampionX Corp. [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.92, while it was recorded at 36.05 for the last single week of trading, and 32.02 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corp. [CHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ChampionX Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for ChampionX Corp. [CHX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChampionX Corp. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corp. go to 20.90%.

Insider trade positions for ChampionX Corp. [CHX]

The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CHX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CHX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.