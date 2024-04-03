BofA Securities slashes price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] – find out why.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [NYSE: LYG] closed the trading session at $2.58.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.95 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, LYG reached to a volume of 5229013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.20 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: Institutional Ownership

