Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] gain 5.10% so far this year. What now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc [NASDAQ: ACB] closed the trading session at $5.01. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis Commends Germany’s Landmark Legalization Achievement.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

The Expected De-scheduling of Cannabis to Fuel Expansion of the Medical Cannabis Market in Germany.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.10 percent and weekly performance of 20.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 14411578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACB shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.89. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 57.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Aurora Cannabis Inc [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.79.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACB.

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.