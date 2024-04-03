Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] Revenue clocked in at $2.94 billion, up 65.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [NASDAQ: ARM] closed the trading session at $124.28. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Arm Holdings plc Reports Results for the Third Quarter of the Financial Year Ending 2024.

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ: ARM), the company that is building the future of computing, has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s results for its fiscal third quarter and three months ended December 31, 2023. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results).

Arm will host an audio webcast to discuss its results with analysts at 14:00 PT / 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT today, February 7. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mdgzspqw/ and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://investors.arm.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.39 percent and weekly performance of -10.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 132.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.27M shares, ARM reached to a volume of 5026775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARM shares is $110.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ARM stock. On December 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ARM shares from 85 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arm Holdings plc. ADR is set at 8.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARM in the course of the last twelve months was 157.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.19.

ARM stock trade performance evaluation

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, ARM shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.94, while it was recorded at 125.95 for the last single week of trading.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arm Holdings plc. ADR go to 44.63%.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR [ARM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ARM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ARM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.