why Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.62

Spirit Airlines Inc [NYSE: SAVE] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Spirit Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with JetBlue.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE) today announced that its merger agreement with JetBlue Airways Corporation has been terminated by mutual agreement.

“After discussing our options with our advisors and JetBlue, we concluded that current regulatory obstacles will not permit us to close this transaction in a timely fashion under the merger agreement,” said Ted Christie, Spirit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are disappointed we cannot move forward with a deal that would save hundreds of millions for consumers and create a real challenger to the dominant “Big 4″ U.S. airlines. However, we remain confident in our future as a successful independent airline. We wish the JetBlue team well.”.

The one-year SAVE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.89. The average equity rating for SAVE stock is currently 3.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $4, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02.

SAVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Airlines Inc Fundamentals:

Spirit Airlines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SAVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.