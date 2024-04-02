why Gap, Inc. [GPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.26

Gap, Inc. [NYSE: GPS] loss -1.09% or -0.3 points to close at $27.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6329113 shares. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Gap Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results; Provides Fiscal 2024 Outlook.

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Increased with Market Share Gains.

Fourth Quarter Operating Margin Expansion Reflects Continued Financial and Operational Rigor .

The daily chart for GPS points out that the company has recorded 157.56% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 6329113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gap, Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $21.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Gap, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Gap, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $17, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gap, Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

Gap, Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.96. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 43.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.57 for Gap, Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 27.54 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

Gap, Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gap, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Gap, Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gap, Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 106.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc. go to 14.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gap, Inc. [GPS]

The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.