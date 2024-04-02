why Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.82

Cenovus Energy Inc [NYSE: CVE] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.11. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 3:00 PM that Cenovus to webcast Investor Day 2024.

To accommodate a broader audience, the presentation will be webcast. The webcast and presentation will be available at cenovus.com by registering in advance at the Investors page’s Presentations and events section via the following link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6088532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.89%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $37.64 billion, with 1.87 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.74M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 6088532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $22.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc stock. On June 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVE shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.52 for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.40, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 18.09 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cenovus Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc [CVE]

The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.