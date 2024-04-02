Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] is 23.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TPST] gained 39.13% or 1.53 points to close at $5.44 with a heavy trading volume of 16646479 shares. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 4:25 PM that Tempest Reports Year End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Announced positive randomized first-line HCC data showing superiority of TPST-1120 combination therapy across multiple study endpoints compared to standard of care.

Reported new biomarker data in two important subpopulations, PD-L1 negative and b-catenin mutant patients, consistent with MoA of TPST-1120.

The daily chart for TPST points out that the company has recorded 1523.88% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 683.96K shares, TPST reached to a volume of 16646479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Tempest Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Tempest Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempest Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.45. With this latest performance, TPST shares gained by 46.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1523.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.92 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.29 and a Current Ratio set at 4.29.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPST.

