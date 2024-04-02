Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP] gain 33.66% so far this year. What now?

Spar Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRP] gained 39.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that SPAR Group Announces Sale of Interest in South Africa and Brazil.

Combined deals to generate cash proceeds of approximately $22 million USD.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a provider of merchandising, marketing and distribution services, announces the sale of its majority share in South Africa’s Meridian Group to the minority shareholder Lindicom for R181 million and the sale of SGRP Brasil Participações Ltda for 58.9 million BRL to a minority shareholder. These transactions have been approved by the SPAR Board of Directors and are expected to close in the second quarter.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.59K shares, SGRP reached a trading volume of 11758181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGRP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spar Group, Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for SGRP stock

Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.35. With this latest performance, SGRP shares gained by 29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.20 for Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0446, while it was recorded at 1.0795 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0618 for the last 200 days.

Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spar Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spar Group, Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGRP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spar Group, Inc. [SGRP]

The top three institutional holders of SGRP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SGRP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SGRP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.