SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] Revenue clocked in at $2.63 million, down -89.83% YTD: What’s Next?

SINTX Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SINT] closed the trading session at $0.04. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM that SINTX Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent, on a reasonable best efforts basis, for the proposed offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.83 percent and weekly performance of -58.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -71.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -90.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, SINT reached to a volume of 18053038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for SINTX Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SINTX Technologies Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SINT stock trade performance evaluation

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.05. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -71.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.63 for SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1534, while it was recorded at 0.0476 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6620 for the last 200 days.

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SINTX Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SINTX Technologies Inc posted -1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%.