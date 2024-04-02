Semtech Corp. [SMTC] gain 34.05% so far this year. What now?

Semtech Corp. [NASDAQ: SMTC] closed the trading session at $29.37. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Semtech Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Net sales of $192.9 million, above the midpoint of guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.05 percent and weekly performance of 28.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, SMTC reached to a volume of 7993013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $39.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Semtech Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Semtech Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on SMTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corp. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.14. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 38.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.20 for Semtech Corp. [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 26.43 for the last single week of trading, and 22.22 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Semtech Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corp. [SMTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Semtech Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corp. go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.