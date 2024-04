Sabre Corp [SABR] is -45.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $2.42 with a heavy trading volume of 7063233 shares. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:45 AM that HotelREZ and Sabre Renew Decade-Long Technology Partnership.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, announced the renewal of the longstanding technology partnership between HotelREZ, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing hotel representation companies, dedicated to connecting independent properties with bookers worldwide, and Sabre Hospitality. This renewal reaffirms HotelREZ and Sabre’s mutual commitment to leveraging both companies’ strengths, combining Sabre Hospitality’s cutting-edge technology with HotelREZ’s unparalleled representation services.

The agreement marks the continuation of the partnership, utilizing Sabre Hospitality’s comprehensive suite of products, including Sabre Global Distribution System (GDS), SynXis Booking Engine, and Channel Connect, to enhance HotelREZ’s extensive range of hospitality solutions across more than 2500 customers. Both companies’ broad portfolio of hospitality solutions empower hoteliers to create and deliver a unique and differentiating guest experience based on their specific brand.

The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded -46.58% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 7063233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corp [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sabre Corp [SABR]

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.