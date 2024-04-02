QuantumScape Corp [QS] fell -11.80% so far this year. What now?

QuantumScape Corp [NYSE: QS] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -2.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.13. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 6:45 AM that QuantumScape Begins Customer Shipments of Alpha-2 Prototypes, a Key Goal for 2024.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, today announced it started customer shipments of Alpha-2 prototype battery cells, fulfilling a goal for 2024.

Alpha-2 prototypes are a significant milestone on the roadmap to deliver QSE-5, QuantumScape’s first planned commercial product. QuantumScape entered the automotive qualification process in December 2022 after shipping A0 prototypes to customers. Alpha-2 prototypes integrate many of the company’s significant component improvements made over the last year. The six-layer Alpha-2 prototype is more energy-dense than the earlier 24-layer A0 prototype. This is primarily due to higher-loading cathodes (i.e., packed with more active material) and more efficient packaging that optimizes the materials and space within the cell. The packaging improvements include tighter internal margins, thinner current collectors, and a slimmer design, all of which are integral to the final product.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6143497 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corp stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.49%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $3.04 billion, with 433.16 million shares outstanding and 335.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.12M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 6143497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corp [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $7.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on QS stock. On July 19, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for QS shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corp is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corp [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for QuantumScape Corp [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

QuantumScape Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.98 and a Current Ratio set at 18.98.

Earnings analysis for QuantumScape Corp [QS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuantumScape Corp posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corp go to 25.88%.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corp [QS]

The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in QS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in QS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.