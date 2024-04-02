Piper Sandler slashes price target on Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] – find out why.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GRTX] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Galera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates.

Company continues to evaluate strategic options to maximize shareholder value.

Galera Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -28.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRTX stock has inclined by 16.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.87% and gained 14.31% year-on date.

The market cap for GRTX stock reached $9.04 million, with 54.39 million shares outstanding and 38.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 21301581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $2, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on GRTX stock.

GRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.97. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -31.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1995, while it was recorded at 0.1735 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6781 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Galera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.36 and a Current Ratio set at 4.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc go to 34.40%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: Institutional Ownership

