Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $3

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.90%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.onepeloton.com/news-and-events/events.

Over the last 12 months, PTON stock dropped by -58.89%. The one-year Peloton Interactive Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.18. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.57 billion, with 338.75 million shares outstanding and 324.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.90M shares, PTON stock reached a trading volume of 12901635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $6.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $4, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.67, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc Fundamentals:

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

PTON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.