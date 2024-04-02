Ouster Inc [OUST] moved up 24.18: Why It’s Important

Ouster Inc [NYSE: OUST] closed the trading session at $9.86. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Ouster Announces Record Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

Record revenue of $83 million for the full year 2023.

Expects $25 to $26 million of revenue for the first quarter of 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.55 percent and weekly performance of 99.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 93.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 81.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 932.63K shares, OUST reached to a volume of 7356461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ouster Inc [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ouster Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $10 to $1.70. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $1.50, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

OUST stock trade performance evaluation

Ouster Inc [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 99.60. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 81.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.29 for Ouster Inc [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc [OUST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ouster Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.94 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ouster Inc [OUST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ouster Inc posted -6.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -174.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc [OUST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OUST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OUST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.