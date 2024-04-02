MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW] is -70.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MSP Recovery Inc [NASDAQ: LIFW] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.67. The company report on March 3, 2024 at 9:47 PM that LifeWallet Announces a Comprehensive Settlement with 28 Affiliated Property and Casualty Insurers, Benefiting LifeWallet’s Medicare Clients Across the U.S.

Coral Gables, FL, March 3, 2024. MSP Recovery, Inc. d/b/a LifeWallet (NASDAQ: LIFW) (“LifeWallet” or “the Company”) announces a comprehensive settlement with 28 affiliated property and casualty insurers (“P&C Insurers”) that, in addition to settling existing claims, establishes a going-forward process to collaboratively and timely resolve future claims, as well as share important historical data that is expected to enhance LifeWallet’s claims reconciliation capabilities, benefiting its Medicare clients across the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico. The settlement includes:.

The P&C Insurers’ agreement to provide ten years of historical data (identifying all claims processed from January 1, 2014, through the present) and data sharing of future claims, extending out for one year, assisting LifeWallet in reconciling its current and future assigned Medicare claims;.

MSP Recovery Inc stock has also loss -11.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIFW stock has declined by -71.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -87.78% and lost -70.62% year-on date.

The market cap for LIFW stock reached $9.87 million, with 14.80 million shares outstanding and 10.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 880.41K shares, LIFW reached a trading volume of 2519073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFW shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSP Recovery Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.42. With this latest performance, LIFW shares dropped by -21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.80 for MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9087, while it was recorded at 0.7086 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4247 for the last 200 days.

MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MSP Recovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

MSP Recovery Inc [LIFW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LIFW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LIFW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LIFW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.