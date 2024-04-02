MediaCo Holding Inc [MDIA] Stock trading around $0.81 per share: What’s Next?

MediaCo Holding Inc [NASDAQ: MDIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 53.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 92.86%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 12:37 PM that MediaCo Holding Inc. Announces Chris Squire as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HOT 97 and WBLS.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) announced today that Chris Squire has been named the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HOT 97 and WBLS, effective January 2, 2024. Squire joins MediaCo from iHeartMedia in Philadelphia, where he was the Senior Vice President of Sales for more than three years.

In making the announcement, Kudjo Sogadzi, MediaCo’s Interim President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “With Chris’s extensive experience and deep understanding of customer needs, we are excited to have him at the helm of our sales department to help advertisers achieve success by leveraging our terrific broadcast and digital audiences.”.

Over the last 12 months, MDIA stock dropped by -23.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.35 million, with 26.36 million shares outstanding and 3.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 64.19K shares, MDIA stock reached a trading volume of 22325522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MediaCo Holding Inc [MDIA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MediaCo Holding Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

MDIA Stock Performance Analysis:

MediaCo Holding Inc [MDIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.86. With this latest performance, MDIA shares gained by 47.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for MediaCo Holding Inc [MDIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5267, while it was recorded at 0.5669 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7288 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MediaCo Holding Inc Fundamentals:

MediaCo Holding Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

MediaCo Holding Inc [MDIA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDIA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MDIA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MDIA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.