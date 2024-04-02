Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 million, up 71.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [AMEX: MTNB] gained 36.46% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Matinas BioPharma Reports 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

Clear registration pathway and FDA agreement on the ORALTO Phase 3 trial for MAT2203 represent critical steps forward and supports partnership discussions.

Continued success of Compassionate/Expanded Use Access Program demonstrates potential of MAT2203 in treating multiple severe invasive fungal infections, including invasive aspergillosis.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 7185653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.02. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 32.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.24 for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2442, while it was recorded at 0.3013 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2447 for the last 200 days.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.93 and a Current Ratio set at 5.93.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]

