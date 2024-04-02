Market cap of Toast Inc [TOST] reaches 13.33B – now what?

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.23%. The company report on March 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Q4 Trends Report: Catering Orders Surge with New Digital Ordering Channels, Food & Alcohol Insights & Tipping Data.

The Q4 2023 Restaurant Trends report looks into catering activity around the holidays, large events, cold-weather food and alcohol preferences, and weekly tipping trends.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, today announced its Q4 2023 Restaurant Trends Report, providing insight into the overall state of the U.S. restaurant industry through an analysis of aggregated data from selected cohorts of restaurants and in select U.S. metropolitan areas on the Toast platform, which serves approximately 106,000 restaurant locations as of December 31, 2023. Read more details about our methodology below.

Over the last 12 months, TOST stock rose by 44.39%. The one-year Toast Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.37. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.33 billion, with 429.00 million shares outstanding and 359.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, TOST stock reached a trading volume of 6338181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Toast Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Buy rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 143.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.09.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.44, while it was recorded at 24.37 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toast Inc Fundamentals:

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

TOST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toast Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -14.83%.

Toast Inc [TOST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.