Market cap of Haleon plc ADR [HLN] reaches 38.08B – now what?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] closed the trading session at $8.34. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:32 AM that Abreva Drops One-of-a-Kind Pair of Diamond Lips, Inspired by the Cold Sore Experience.

The leader in cold sore relief will shine a light on the condition, rewarding one cold sore sufferer with the limited edition, sparkling accessory.

Abreva is encouraging consumers to rock their cold sores with confidence, unveiling a highly covetable, one-of-a-kind pair of diamond lips. The bejeweled piece is fashioned to destigmatize a condition that many are ashamed to discuss, let alone flaunt. In fact, 2/3 of young cold sore sufferers say their self-esteem and confidence is shaken when a cold sore strikes1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.34 percent and weekly performance of -0.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, HLN reached to a volume of 5890180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $9.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Haleon plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

HLN stock trade performance evaluation

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 8.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.