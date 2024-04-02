Market cap of Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] reaches 1.54B – now what?

Borr Drilling Ltd [NYSE: BORR] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.09. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 1:20 AM that Borr Drilling Limited – Notification of PDMR transaction.

Drew Holdings Ltd., a close associate of Mr. Tor Olav Trøim, has on 5 March, 2024, bought 200,000 common shares in Borr Drilling Limited at an average price of $5.9962 per share. Mr. Trøim is the chairman of Borr’s board and thus, as per the Market Abuse Directive, a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Borr (a «PDMR»).

Mr. Trøim and his close associates will, following the completion of this transaction, own 16,022,385 shares in Borr Drilling.

Borr Drilling Ltd stock has also loss -10.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BORR stock has declined by -15.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.72% and lost -15.99% year-on date.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $1.54 billion, with 252.58 million shares outstanding and 216.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 6905086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Ltd is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

BORR stock trade performance evaluation

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 6.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Borr Drilling Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Borr Drilling Ltd posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR.

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]: Institutional Ownership

