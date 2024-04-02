JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $198.94 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -0.68% or -1.36 points to close at $198.94 with a heavy trading volume of 7302548 shares. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM that J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan Helps Chase Customers Create 1 Million Plans.

Over 10 million customers are using Wealth Plan to take control of their financial future.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s Wealth Plan has helped customers create more than 1 million personalized plans. The tool reached this milestone just over a year since its launch.

The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 34.79% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 7302548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $202.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Odeon analysts kept a Hold rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.36 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.27, while it was recorded at 197.86 for the last single week of trading, and 159.47 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 4.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.