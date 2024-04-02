Jefferies slashes price target on PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] – find out why.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $119.16 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 6141507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $180.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2024, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $137, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PDD stock. On August 30, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 99 to 129.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc ADR is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.63.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.95, while it was recorded at 118.41 for the last single week of trading, and 110.29 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDD Holdings Inc ADR posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 26.59%.

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.