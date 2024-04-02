Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] moved down -4.33: Why It’s Important

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.63. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 4:58 PM that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. – MATERIAL FACT – Payment of interest on capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$ 0.2418 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.20553 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made until August 31, 2024, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on March 21, 2024, with their shares traded ex-rights starting March 22, 2024.

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock has also loss -1.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ITUB stock has declined by -4.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.28% and lost -3.77% year-on date.

The market cap for ITUB stock reached $32.13 billion, with 4.85 billion shares outstanding and 4.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.42M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 12805983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ITUB stock. On November 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ITUB shares from 5.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.42.

ITUB stock trade performance evaluation

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, ITUB shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.83, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 9.60%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.