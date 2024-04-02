Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] loss -0.98% or -0.08 points to close at $8.09 with a heavy trading volume of 6453749 shares. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM that Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The daily chart for HMY points out that the company has recorded 108.51% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, HMY reached to a volume of 6453749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 4.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for HMY stock

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 41.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.