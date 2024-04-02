EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] is -47.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.06 at the close of the session, down -7.59%. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM that EZGO Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Determination and Plan to Appeal.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced it received a delisting determination notice (the “Delisting Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on March 26, 2024.

As previously reported, on October 18, 2023, the Company received a letter (the “Deficiency Notice”) from the Listings Qualifications Department of Nasdaq notifying the Company that the minimum closing bid price per share for its ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until April 15, 2024, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 5781196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.48. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -39.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0920, while it was recorded at 0.0638 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6582 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.79.

