Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] moved up 14.83: Why It’s Important

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: EVLV] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 14.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.11. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dignity Health Sports Park Becomes Latest Southern California Venue to Use Evolv Technology’s Advanced Guest Screening System.

Evolv Helps Welcome Record-Breaking Crowd for the LA Galaxy’s Home Opener.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, and Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP), home of the five-time MLS Cup Champions, the LA Galaxy, have launched a strategic new partnership. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the new partnership officially kicked off at the LA Galaxy’s home opener late last month, where Evolv Express® was used to screen guests entering DHSP. The Galaxy’s highly anticipated first match of the season against Inter Miami resulted in Express scanning more than 27,000 fans, marking an MLS regular season attendance record for the venue.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7278729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stands at 12.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.31%.

The market cap for EVLV stock reached $777.64 million, with 151.31 million shares outstanding and 102.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 7278729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.40, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVLV stock. On March 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EVLV shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has EVLV stock performed recently?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.35. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.03 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings analysis for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVLV.

Insider trade positions for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]

