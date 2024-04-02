Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] Stock trading around $2.79 per share: What’s Next?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.79. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Esperion to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today, April 1, 2024.

“We are honored to ring the Nasdaq opening bell to celebrate a significant milestone for Esperion,” said Mr. Koenig. “This ceremony marks an opportunity to recognize the progress our team has made in achieving these broad new labels, which will significantly reduce previously existing prescribing limitations. I’m pleased to be joined today by other members of our talented team, who have shown unwavering commitment to Esperion throughout this process and helped to get us to where we are now. With these new labels under our belt, we look forward to enabling millions more patients to achieve their LDL-cholesterol goals and ultimately prevent cardiovascular events.”.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 21.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESPR stock has declined by -9.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 191.23% and lost -6.69% year-on date.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $475.47 million, with 170.42 million shares outstanding and 168.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 6533940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. On June 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ESPR shares from 1.25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

