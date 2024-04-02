Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] Is Currently -45.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Disc Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: IRON] loss -45.05% or -28.05 points to close at $34.21 with a heavy trading volume of 6215647 shares. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Disc Reports Topline Results from Phase 2 AURORA Study of Bitopertin in Patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP).

Met primary endpoint, demonstrating dose-dependent, statistically significant reductions in protoporphyrin IX (PPIX) compared to placebo in both 20 mg and 60 mg dose groups.

Improved measures of light tolerance, including the key secondary endpoint, in both 20 mg and 60 mg dose groups, but did not meet statistical significance compared to placebo.

The daily chart for IRON points out that the company has recorded -27.17% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 292.19K shares, IRON reached to a volume of 6215647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRON shares is $65.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRON stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Disc Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-02-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $56 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Disc Medicine Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $75, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on IRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Disc Medicine Inc is set at 6.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.60.

Trading performance analysis for IRON stock

Disc Medicine Inc [IRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.56. With this latest performance, IRON shares dropped by -50.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.25 for Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.93, while it was recorded at 55.36 for the last single week of trading, and 54.85 for the last 200 days.

Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Disc Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.96 and a Current Ratio set at 17.06.

Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Disc Medicine Inc posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRON.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Disc Medicine Inc [IRON]

The top three institutional holders of IRON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IRON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IRON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.