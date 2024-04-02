Citigroup lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.08 at the close of the session, down -0.73%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Rocket Lab Prepares to Launch Mission for KAIST and NASA to Deploy Satellites to Two Separate Orbits.

This latest mission will see Rocket Lab perform multiple in-space engine burns to deploy two payloads to separate orbits several hundred kilometres apart.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has set the launch window for its next Electron launch.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 5817809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -11.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKLB.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]

